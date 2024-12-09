GoodWe releases new C&I string inverter series

China-based PV inverter manufacturer GoodWe has launched a new series of C&I string inverters. The GT series includes 100 kW, 110 kW and 125 kW inverters, with a maximum input voltage of 1,100 V.

The smallest inverter weighs 85 kg, while the other two models weigh 88 kg. They all measure 93 cm in width, 65 cm in height, and 30 cm in depth.

“Businesses benefit from up to 10 MPPTs and a high 21A DC input per string for optimal energy capture,” the company said. “Its advanced features – such as 150% DC input oversizing and 110% AC output overloading – maximize energy generation even under challenging environmental conditions.”

Two strings can be connected to each MPPT, which has an operating range of 180 V to 1,000 V. The maximum input current per MPPT is 42 A, and the maximum short circuit current is 52.5 A.

The inverters have a maximum efficiency of 99% and a European efficiency of 98.5%.

“The optional potential-induced degradation (PID) recovery function enhances long-term system efficiency, ensuring stable power generation and reduced maintenance costs. Furthermore, its ability to operate reliably at ambient temperatures up to 45 C makes it suitable for varied global climates,” the company said. “The GT Series is engineered to withstand harsh conditions with IP66 and C5 corrosion protection.”

The systems can operate in relative humidity of up to 100% and in altitudes of up to 4,000 meters.