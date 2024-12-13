Chinese PV Industry Brief: Stable silicon, wafer prices with minor variations

TrendForce said in a new report that silicon material and wafer prices remained stable this week, with slight variations in some categories. Monocrystalline re-feeding silicon traded at $5.08/kg, dense silicon at $4.81/kg, and n-type silicon at $5.50/kg. M10 wafers held at $0.15/piece, while G12 wafers stayed at $0.22/piece. N-type 182 mm wafers were priced at $0.14/piece, and n-type 210 mm wafers dropped 1.43% to $0.19/piece. N-type 210R wafers continued their decline to $0.15/piece. The research firm said cell prices remained stable, with M10 and G12 cells trading at $0.037/W and monocrystalline tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells priced at $0.038/W. Passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) modules ranged from $0.095/W to $0.097/W, while premium modules, including 182 mm TOPCon and 210 mm heterojunction (HJT) bifacial double-glass modules, were priced at $0.099/W and $0.12/W, respectively. Photovoltaic glass was quoted at $1.65/m² for 2.0mm thickness and $2.75/m² for 3.2mm thickness.

Longi Green Energy has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Energy Construction’s Gezhouba Group to advance multiple green energy initiatives. The partnership will focus on green hydrogen and ammonia production, large-scale solar power stations, and distributed building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), aiming for comprehensive collaboration across these sectors.

HiUV Applied Materials has announced plans to invest up to $10 million to establish a US subsidiary in Ohio. The investment, approved by its board on Dec. 11, will focus on high-performance polymer films for PV encapsulation, supporting localized production and expanding HiUV’s US market presence as part of its globalization strategy.

Fox ESS, a Chinese manufacturer of residential energy storage systems and inverters, has restarted its initial public offering (IPO) process after previous withdraw. The company recently filed for regulatory guidance with the Zhejiang Securities Bureau, partnering with Guotai Junan Securities as its advisory firm. While the listing board remains undisclosed, Fox ESS said it plans to conclude its guidance process by April 2025. The IPO represents the company’s efforts to strengthen its position in the rapidly expanding renewable energy sector.

Talesun Solar said that the Suzhou Intermediate People’s Court has approved the Jiangsu Talesun Group restructuring plan, aiming to address CNY 1.805 billion ($248 million) in financial issues, including fund misappropriation and irregular guarantees. The plan, managed by the Talesun Group liquidation team, is expected to improve the company’s financial health and bolster its operational resilience, with a significant impact projected for 2024.

Hunan Huamin Holdings said its Dali Hongyu Smart New Energy Development subsidiary plans to install a rooftop PV project on the roof of a facility owned by Hongxin New Energy Technology (Yunnan). The project is valued a approximately CNY 80 million, subject to the final settlement amount. It is scheduled to start installation within three months after finalizing legality formalities.

