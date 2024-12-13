The Hydrogen Stream: IGI Poseidon, Corinth Pipeworks test H2 transport pipes

Axpo has started building a new green hydrogen production plant in Bürglen, central Switzerland, with its H2Uri partners. The 2 MW facility, which will use hydropower to produce up to 260 tons of green hydrogen per year, is set to fuel the first hydrogen passenger vessel on Lake Lucerne starting in 2026, marking Axpo's second such plant in the country.

The Swedish Environmental Protection Agency has awarded a €13.9 million ($14.6 million) grant to Everfuel and Karlstads Energi for a 20 MW electrolyzer project in Sweden. The grant is contingent on the parties moving forward with the project and meeting its conditions, with Everfuel and Karlstads Energi jointly exploring options for its realization.

Air Liquide has secured a €110 million grant from the European Innovation Fund for its low-carbon hydrogen project at the port of Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium. The French company said the project will include building, owning, and operating a first-of-its-kind renewable ammonia cracking plant and an innovative hydrogen liquefier.

Hynetwork, a subsidiary of Gasunie, has updated its hydrogen network plan, with the first phase set to begin operations in Rotterdam by 2026. The Dutch company plans to expand hydrogen infrastructure across industrial clusters along the North Sea coast by 2030, with connections to the HyStock storage facility, Germany, and Belgium. Gasunie said the network will reach Limburg and connect various clusters, including the Delta Rhine Corridor, between 2031 and 2033.

DH2 Energy has started developing four large-scale green hydrogen facilities in Spain’s Extremadura region, with a combined electrolysis capacity of about 1.5 GW. The Madrid-based company, which noted Extremadura's favorable regulatory framework for renewable hydrogen, said it plans to produce 75,500 tons of hydrogen per year. However, it did not provide a timeline for development or construction.