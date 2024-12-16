Midea Hiconics releases new residential all-in-one battery storage systems

From ESS News

Midea Hiconics, the solar storage and inverters subsidiary of Chinese electrical appliance manufacturer Midea Group, has released a new series of three-phase all-in-one residential energy storage systems. Dubbed the Hienergy Series, the latest product line combines a solar inverter and battery storage units.

“This new system offers easy and quick installation, with no cables required between batteries, making it user-friendly and efficient for homeowners,” the company said. “The all-in-one and modular design allows for flexible installation, providing a sleek and aesthetically pleasing solution that blends seamlessly with any home.”

