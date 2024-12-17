Moving energy via batteries on railways

From ESS News

SunTrain, a US-based energy transportation innovator, is tackling the challenge of renewable energy distribution with a novel solution: battery-powered trains rolling fully charged from sunny and windy locations to where the energy is needed.

The company was founded in 2021 on the back of the concept of shipping energy, in the same way oil and coal are shipped by rail for use in far-flung locations.

