Moving energy via batteries on railways

SunTrain is hoping to ship renewable energy via battery-powered trains, charged from solar and wind, using rail networks.

Image: SunTrain

Share

From ESS News

SunTrain, a US-based energy transportation innovator, is tackling the challenge of renewable energy distribution with a novel solution: battery-powered trains rolling fully charged from sunny and windy locations to where the energy is needed.

The company was founded in 2021 on the back of the concept of shipping energy, in the same way oil and coal are shipped by rail for use in far-flung locations.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Daikin launches air-to-water heat pumps for single-family homes
16 December 2024 Daikin has released a line of residential heat pumps, using propane (R290) as the refrigerant, with outdoor unit dimensions of 1,122 mm x 1,330 mm x 6...