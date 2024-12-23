Sterling and Wilson wins $141 million deal for 500 MW solar project in India

From pv magazine India
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy said it has received a letter of intent (LoI) for a 500 MW solar project in Gujarat valued at approximately INR 12 billion ($141 million).
The company will handle the design, engineering, and procurement (excluding PV module supply) as well as the construction of the 500 MW (AC) solar plant. It will also provide three years of comprehensive operation and maintenance support.
Amit Jain, global CEO of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, expressed satisfaction with the continued trust of clients in the company’s role in supporting growth in India’s renewable market. He noted the importance of sustainable energy in addressing climate challenges while enhancing energy security, creating jobs, and boosting economic growth.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is a global provider of end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions, offering services for utility-scale solar, floating solar, and hybrid and energy storage systems. Operating in 28 countries, the company has a presence in India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Australia, and the Americas.
