Sekisui Chemical invests in 100 MW perovskite solar production line

Sekisui Chemical said it will invest JPY 90 billion ($570.64 million) in a perovskite solar production line with an initial capacity of 100 MW, set to begin operations in 2027. It also plans to commercialize its flexible perovskite solar panel technology, produced at its existing facilities, in 2025.

The investment amount includes the acquisition of a factory owned by Japanese electronics manufacturer Sharp in Sakai, Osaka prefecture, for JPY 25 billion. The acquisition includes buildings, power supply, cooling, and facilities.

The company formed Sekisui Solar Film, a venture 86% owned by Sekisui Chemical and 14% by the Development Bank of Japan, to handle perovskite solar manufacturing, design, and sales operations.

Sekisui Solar Film will initially design, manufacture, and sell lightweight, flexible perovskite solar cell products for low load-bearing roofs and public buildings, such as gymnasiums used as evacuation centers during disasters. It aims to lower costs and expand through mass production economics, eventually targeting commercial and industrial roofs and facades.

The company said it would like to play a “central role” in realizing the Japanese government's goal of establishing a gigawatt level of supply by 2030, and therefore decided to make the capital investment with the aim of launching the 100 MW perovskite solar line in 2027.

The company also said that it qualified for JPY 157.25 billion of subsidies from Japan’s Green Transformation (GX) Supply Chain Construction Support Project, initiated by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

Sekisui Chemical has been developing a roll-to-roll process for manufacturing perovskite solar panels and has conducted test installations with industrial partners.