The Hydrogen Stream: PV-hydrogen polygeneration system for humid climates

An international research team has proposed an atmospheric polygeneration system for hot, humid climates that integrates solar photovoltaics, vapor compression refrigeration, electrodeionization, PEM water electrolysis, hydrogen storage, and fuel cells. They said in a recent paper in the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy that the system generates water, cooling, and hydrogen, producing 5 kW of electricity, 8.2 tons of cooling, 28.36 L/h of atmospheric water, and 17 kg of hydrogen during daytime operations. The researchers reported energy and exergy efficiencies of 10.7% and 7.6%, respectively. At night, the system uses stored hydrogen to maintain water and cooling production while achieving an energetic and exergetic coefficient of performance of 1.58 and 0.28. The hydrogen system's roundtrip energy and exergy efficiency are 35.8% and 46.1%.

Inpex has begun front-end engineering and design preparations for a blue hydrogen production project in Niigata prefecture, Japan. It said the project will include a hydrogen plant with an annual capacity of 100,000 tons, sourcing raw materials from natural gas at the Inpex-operated Minami-Nagaoka Gas Field and liquefied natural gas received at the Naoetsu LNG Terminal.

EDP has completed environmental procedures for its renewable hydrogen project in Soto de Ribera, Spain, securing an “integrated environmental authorization.” The company said the authorization allows it to move forward with the development of the first 5 MW of electrolysis capacity, with an investment of more than €20 million ($20.8 million). It claimed that facility will annually produce 600 tons of renewable hydrogen for industrial use.