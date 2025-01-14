European prosecutor probing fraudulent solar scheme in Slovenia

The EPPO said in an online statement this week that it has launched an investigation into a suspected fraudulent scheme involving €340,000 in EU funds intended for small-scale solar projects in Slovenia.

Two undisclosed companies are suspected of submitting fraudulent applications for co-financing under a public call from the Slovenian Ministry for Infrastructure, which is funded by the European Commission's Cohesion Fund.

The companies allegedly misrepresented a single solar plant as two separate projects to bypass requirements for a building permit. The project was intended for installation on agricultural land, where solar installations are prohibited, and in a protected heritage area, lacking the necessary cultural conservation consent.

Investigators said they also suspect the use of forged documents to support the claims. The police in Celje, Slovenia, carried out searches on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8.

Although the European Union approved €340,000 in funding, no payments were made as the fraudulent plan was uncovered prior to disbursement. The investigation is still ongoing, and all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court, according to the EPPO statement.

The EPPO, the European Union’s independent public prosecutor, investigates and prosecutes crimes that harm the bloc’s financial interests.