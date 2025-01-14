BrightNight switches on first phase of 115 MW hybrid wind-solar power project

From pv magazine India

BrightNight has commissioned the first phase of its inaugural 115 MW hybrid renewable power project in India. The project has co-located wind and solar components to supply round-the-clock renewable power to utilities and commercial and industrial clients.

The project is located in Dharashiv, southern Maharashtra, spanning about 500 acres. It integrates advanced wind and solar power generation technologies, powered by BrightNight’s proprietary AI-enabled PowerAlpha platform. It has started injecting solar power into the grid and very soon hybrid power injection is also expected to start.

“This milestone project marks the official launch of BrightNight’s operations in the Asia Pacific region as we focus on building a cleaner, more sustainable future,” said Martin Hermann, CEO of BrightNight. “India’s rapid growth, significant energy demand, and favorable policy environment make it a key market for us, and we are confident in our ability to deliver substantial value here.”

To support the development of BrightNight’s gigawatt-scale renewable power portfolio in India, Philippines-based ACEN Corp., part of Ayala Group, committed to $250 million of investment in BrightNight India in 2023.

BrightNight recently signed a power purchase agreement with India’s largest utility, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co., to supply hybrid wind-solar power and secured major tenders from NTPC and NHPC for firm and dispatchable renewable energy supply.

“We are actively advancing our gigawatt scale portfolio in India, where we will leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver reliable, round-the-clock clean and sustainable power,” said Jerome Ortiz, CEO of BrightNight APAC.

“This project is the first of many from BrightNight India and sets a blueprint for future developments that will drive faster and deeper decarbonization,” said Naveen Khandelwal, CEO of BrightNight India. “In addition to prioritizing the most efficient use of resources within the areas we operate, we are collaborating with local communities and key stakeholders to help shape a future where renewable energy underpins India’s economic growth and global leadership.”

Looking ahead, BrightNight is preparing to begin construction on two large-scale projects in Rajasthan, which will combine wind, solar, and battery energy storage systems to supply peak power to off-takers connected to the national grid.

BrightNight is also actively developing multiple hybrid projects across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.