The Hydrogen Stream: USGS unveils map of US geologic hydrogen resources

The USGS has released its first map identifying potential geologic hydrogen resources in the United States, analyzing regions with the necessary conditions for hydrogen accumulation, including sources, reservoir rocks, and seals to trap the gas. “The map assigns relative prospectivity values from 0 to 1, and areas with higher values (deep blue on the map) are more prospective – likelier to contain geologic hydrogen accumulations than areas with lower values,” said the USGS. In a recent paper, USGS geologists said the energy content of this estimated recoverable amount of hydrogen to be roughly twice the amount of energy in all the proven natural gas reserves on Earth.
Plug Power has secured a $1.66 billion loan guarantee from the US Department of Energy to expand domestic manufacturing and hydrogen production, with plans to build up to six low-carbon hydrogen projects across the country, starting in Texas. “Finalizing this loan guarantee with the Department of Energy represents a significant step in the expansion of our domestic manufacturing and hydrogen production capabilities, which create many high-quality jobs throughout the US,” said Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh. The company said it has also secured a deal with Allied Green Ammonia to supply 3 GW of electrolyzers for a hydrogen and ammonia facility in Australia's Northern Territory, powered by a 4.5 GW solar plant. The green hydrogen will be used to produce green ammonia.
Cummins has developed a new charger for hydrogen internal combustion engines (H2 ICE), marking a significant milestone for heavy-duty commercial on-highway applications in Europe. The company said it has also secured a contract to supply H2 ICE turbochargers to an unnamed European original equipment manufacturer.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.