The Hydrogen Stream: USGS unveils map of US geologic hydrogen resources

The USGS has released its first map identifying potential geologic hydrogen resources in the United States, analyzing regions with the necessary conditions for hydrogen accumulation, including sources, reservoir rocks, and seals to trap the gas. “The map assigns relative prospectivity values from 0 to 1, and areas with higher values (deep blue on the map) are more prospective – likelier to contain geologic hydrogen accumulations than areas with lower values,” said the USGS. In a recent paper, USGS geologists said the energy content of this estimated recoverable amount of hydrogen to be roughly twice the amount of energy in all the proven natural gas reserves on Earth.

Plug Power has secured a $1.66 billion loan guarantee from the US Department of Energy to expand domestic manufacturing and hydrogen production, with plans to build up to six low-carbon hydrogen projects across the country, starting in Texas. “Finalizing this loan guarantee with the Department of Energy represents a significant step in the expansion of our domestic manufacturing and hydrogen production capabilities, which create many high-quality jobs throughout the US,” said Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh. The company said it has also secured a deal with Allied Green Ammonia to supply 3 GW of electrolyzers for a hydrogen and ammonia facility in Australia's Northern Territory, powered by a 4.5 GW solar plant. The green hydrogen will be used to produce green ammonia.

Cummins has developed a new charger for hydrogen internal combustion engines (H2 ICE), marking a significant milestone for heavy-duty commercial on-highway applications in Europe. The company said it has also secured a contract to supply H2 ICE turbochargers to an unnamed European original equipment manufacturer.

The Clean Hydrogen Partnership has launched its 2025 hydrogen proposal call in Italy. The Lombardia region said the call has a budget of €184.5 million ($190.3 million) to fund innovative projects, primarily focusing on two hydrogen valleys.