Roofit.Solar releases new BIPV panels with narrow roof coverage

BIPV specialist Roofit.Solar has introduced a new tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar module series for residential applications. The Velario Slim product line comes in two versions with outputs of 120 W and 180 W.

“The narrow 470 mm effective roof coverage of the Velario Slim panels compares with the Velario’s 550 mm size but keeps the hallmark features of the original product – a discreet, Scandinavian design which aims to suit any property without compromising on its aesthetic appeal, exceptional levels of resistance to harsh weather conditions, and an easy 2-in-1 installation process,” the company said in a statement.

The panels feature TOPCon cells arranged in a 2×12 layout for the 120 W model and a 2×18 layout for the 180 W model. Both versions include 3.2 mm tempered low-iron front glass and 0.5 mm galvanized steel with a black-coated back sheet. The 120 W panel delivers 18.6% efficiency, while the 180 W model achieves 19.3%.

“Our other products are already high performers when it comes to energy efficiency, but the Velario Slim will allow even more roof space to be covered and more free energy to be generated,” said CEO Andres Anijalg. “This will be especially significant for small or irregular roofs which are often most at risk of being left with uncovered areas due to these leftover spaces being too small to fit the larger panels.”

Both models have an effective width of 470 mm, with the 180 W panel measuring 2,044 mm in length and the 120 W version at 1,402 mm. Both operate between -40 C and 85 C, require a 50 mm ventilation gap, and can withstand hailstones up to 25 mm. The company offers a 25-year power warranty and a 10-year product warranty. Installers in Europe and the United Kingdom can order the panels now, with first deliveries expected by June 2025.