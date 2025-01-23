Roofit.Solar releases new BIPV panels with narrow roof coverage

BIPV specialist Roofit.Solar has introduced a new tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar module series for residential applications. The Velario Slim product line comes in two versions with outputs of 120 W and 180 W.
“The narrow 470 mm effective roof coverage of the Velario Slim panels compares with the Velario’s 550 mm size but keeps the hallmark features of the original product – a discreet, Scandinavian design which aims to suit any property without compromising on its aesthetic appeal, exceptional levels of resistance to harsh weather conditions, and an easy 2-in-1 installation process,” the company said in a statement.
The panels feature TOPCon cells arranged in a 2×12 layout for the 120 W model and a 2×18 layout for the 180 W model. Both versions include 3.2 mm tempered low-iron front glass and 0.5 mm galvanized steel with a black-coated back sheet. The 120 W panel delivers 18.6% efficiency, while the 180 W model achieves 19.3%.
“Our other products are already high performers when it comes to energy efficiency, but the Velario Slim will allow even more roof space to be covered and more free energy to be generated,” said CEO Andres Anijalg. “This will be especially significant for small or irregular roofs which are often most at risk of being left with uncovered areas due to these leftover spaces being too small to fit the larger panels.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.