The Hydrogen Stream: 41 hydrogen projects to start in Africa by 2029

The EIC said that 41 hydrogen projects are set to begin development across Africa within the next five years. “The Africa OPEX Report 2025 reveals that North African countries, including Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco, are leading the efforts, with their abundance of year-round sunshine providing ample opportunities for investments in green hydrogen production and export infrastructure,” said the trade association. However, it warned that Africa’s hydrogen sector must secure offtake agreements, establish regulatory frameworks, and develop robust infrastructure to realize its potential.

Nel said that its subsidiary, Nel Hydrogen US, hhas secured a $7 million purchase order for two containerized PEM electrolyzer units. The two 2.5 MW MC500 electrolyzers will produce hydrogen for a new steel mill in the United States. “The undisclosed customer, one of the largest US steel producers, already uses Nel’s PEM electrolyzers to generate hydrogen at two other sites in the US,” said the company.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has outlined a roadmap to prepare for the medium/long-term transport of natural gas and hydrogen blends across the Mediterranean. “We are conducting tests on pipeline materials in an international laboratory. Results for the first tests were received in Q4 2024 and are currently being assessed. The next tests have already started, with results expected during the year,” the Greece-based company told pv magazine. TAP will commence evaluating the suitability of other equipment above the ground installations required for hydrogen transportation in 2025. “Only after these assessments are complete can TAP’s readiness for hydrogen transportation be more accurately understood,” said the company, adding that the percentage of hydrogen to be transported will likely be developed incrementally over time to align with hydrogen market developments.

Ryze Power said that it has signed a new offtake agreement with Infener to supply and distribute green hydrogen to customers in Southern Germany and Switzerland. “Infener’s production hubs in Villingen-Schwenningen and Gengenbach will supply large-scale green hydrogen starting around 2026/2027, while Ryze Power ensures its efficient distribution to refueling stations and industrial customers across southern Germany and Switzerland,” said Germany-based Ryze Power.