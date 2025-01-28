Enphase Energy, Octopus Energy announce smart tariff for UK customers

US microinverter specialist Enphase Energy has announced its Enphase Energy System technology has integrated into Octopus Energy’s smart tariffs in the UK.
Last April, the two companies announced a strategic partnership to deploy Enphase’s IQ8 microinverers and IQ battery 5P in the UK market.
In an update to the partnership, Octopus customers with Enphase solar and battery systems can now benefit from Intelligence Octopus Flux (IO Flux), a smart import and export tariff designed to provide customers with the best rates for consuming and selling electricity by optimizing the charging and discharging of solar and battery systems.
Nick Chaset, Executive Vice President at Octopus Energy, says the tariff helps customers make the most of their solar panels.
Octopus customers with Enphase batteries can also automatically charge when prices are lowest and export surplus energy during peak times, maximizing savings and supporting grid balance. Statistics from Octopus state 40% of their IO Flux customers make a profit on their energy bills.
“We're excited to work with Octopus on a global scale to provide meaningful wins for homeowners, Octopus, and all ratepayers, ultimately driving a cleaner, more cost-effective energy future,” added Marco Krapels, Enphase Energy’s Vice President of worldwide business development.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.