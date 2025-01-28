Enphase Energy, Octopus Energy announce smart tariff for UK customers

US microinverter specialist Enphase Energy has announced its Enphase Energy System technology has integrated into Octopus Energy’s smart tariffs in the UK.

Last April, the two companies announced a strategic partnership to deploy Enphase’s IQ8 microinverers and IQ battery 5P in the UK market.

In an update to the partnership, Octopus customers with Enphase solar and battery systems can now benefit from Intelligence Octopus Flux (IO Flux), a smart import and export tariff designed to provide customers with the best rates for consuming and selling electricity by optimizing the charging and discharging of solar and battery systems.

Nick Chaset, Executive Vice President at Octopus Energy, says the tariff helps customers make the most of their solar panels.

Octopus customers with Enphase batteries can also automatically charge when prices are lowest and export surplus energy during peak times, maximizing savings and supporting grid balance. Statistics from Octopus state 40% of their IO Flux customers make a profit on their energy bills.

“We're excited to work with Octopus on a global scale to provide meaningful wins for homeowners, Octopus, and all ratepayers, ultimately driving a cleaner, more cost-effective energy future,” added Marco Krapels, Enphase Energy’s Vice President of worldwide business development.