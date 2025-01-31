Jupiter International to invest $231 million in solar factory in India

Jupiter International says it will invest INR 20.05 billion ($231.4 million) to build a solar factory in India. The facility will produce 4.2 GW of solar cells and 3.6 GW of modules per year.

Image: Jupiter International

From pv magazine India

Jupiter International has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of the Indian state of Odisha to invest INR 20.05 billion in a solar manufacturing facility.

Under the terms of the agreement, the solar cell manufacturer will invest INR 2,005 crore through its subsidiary, Jupiter Renewables, to set up a facility with an annual production capacity of 4.2 GW for solar cells and 3.6 GW for modules.

The agreement was signed during Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 event.

“This investment marks a major milestone in our vision to build a fully integrated solar manufacturing ecosystem in India,” said Alok Garodia, managing director of Jupiter International. “By integrating advanced solar cell and module manufacturing, this facility will help strengthening and creating a sustainable supply chain that supports India’s clean energy transition.”

The initiative is part of Jupiter International’s broader expansion plan to reach 3 GW of wafer capacity, 9.4 GW of solar cell capacity, and 6 GW of module production over the next three years. The company currently has a 1 GW factory in Himachal Pradesh.

