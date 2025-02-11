Philippines certifies 17.6 GW of renewables under CEPNS program

The Philippines’ Department of Energy (DOE) issued Certificates of Energy Projects of National Significance (CEPNS) to 149 power generation and transmission projects between May and December 2024, following the resumption of CEPNS issuance in October 2023.

CEPNS fast-tracks approvals for energy projects in the Philippines, granting priority processing and regulatory support. It supports solar development by easing permitting for large-scale PV installations.

The certifications cover 91 renewable energy projects totaling 17.6 GW, four conventional power plants adding 1.5 GW, and 29 transmission projects. Most of the certified projects will likely be completed within two to five years. The DOE said it also granted CEPNS to 24 microgrid systems and one unspecified exploration project.

CEPNS issuance was suspended in December 2020, but resumed after the DOE revised its framework in April 2024 to streamline approvals and attract investment.

Under the updated guidelines, projects included in the Philippine Energy Plan or requiring at least PHP 3.5 billion ($60.2 million) in capital investment qualify for CEPNS.

The certification grants priority processing and expedited approvals from regulatory agencies and local governments. Renewable energy projects under the country's feed-in tariff system, the Green Energy Auction Program, or installations that support the national clean energy transition automatically qualify.

Since 2017, the DOE has certified 298 projects under the CEPNS framework. Of the 149 projects approved before 2020, 133 have reached commercial operation, while the rest remain in development, according to the government.

Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla said that fast-tracking energy investments will be key to enhancing energy security and accelerating the shift to cleaner power sources in the Philippines.

In August 2024, Vena Energy and MGen Renewable Energy signed an investment agreement to build a 550 MW solar plant in the Philippines, with construction set to begin this year and operations targeted for late 2025.

In November 2024, Terra Solar Philippines awarded China Energy Engineering Group Co., Ltd (Energy China) an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a 3.5 GW solar and 4.5 GWh battery project in Luzon, set to begin operations in 2026. Also in November, the Philippines' Energy Regulatory Commission approved More Power's one-stop shop for net-metering and DER applications, streamlining permits for consumers in Iloilo City, Central Negros, and Tagbilaran, Bohol.

In December, Power Construction Corp. of China (PowerChina) signed an EPC contract with Manila Electric Co. for the 1.05 GW Terra solar project in the Philippines, part of the 2.45 GW Terra Project, which also includes 3.3 GWh of energy storage.

In January 2025, Masdar announced plans to develop 1 GW of solar, wind, and battery energy storage projects in the Philippines by 2030, supporting the country's renewable energy goals. The commitment aligns with the Philippines’ target to increase its clean energy share to 35% by 2030.

The Philippines had roughly 1.7 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of 2023, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).