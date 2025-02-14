Net-metering scheme hits 141 MW in the Philippines

The Philippines’ Department of Energy says its net-metering program has added around 141 MW to the grid since its inception in 2015.

Image: Titus_jr0, Pixabay

Net-metering has contributed 141 MW of electricity to the grid in the Philippines since 2015, according to figures from the country’s Department of Energy (DOE).

The DOE’s latest figures show that renewable energy projects for own-use generated at least an additional 252 MW between 2009 and 2024.

Renewable energy capacity increased by 794.3 MW in 2024, according to the department. The result exceeds the combined capacity installed across 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The DOE said the growth in capacity additions are helping to strengthen grid reliability and resilience and is a direct result of strong policy reforms and streamlined regulatory processes.

Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla said the Philippines is confident it will achieve a target of increasing the renewable energy share in its power generation mix to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040.

Earlier this month, the DOE announced it issued Certificates of Energy Projects of National Significance (CEPNS) to 91 renewable energy projects across the last eight months of 2024, totaling 17.6 GW in capacity. 

pv magazine recently reported that the Philippines added 820 MW of solar in 2024, a record in a calendar year for the country.

