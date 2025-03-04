Turbo Energy launches residential storage solution

Spain’s storage manufacturer Turbo Energy has announced a new all-in-one solar energy storage solution for residential houses.

Dubbed Sunbox Home Lite, the new product uses lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and has capacities ranging from 2.4 kWh to 9.6 kWh.

The system measures 630 mm x 1,290 mm x 340 mm and weighs 90 kg. It can take a PV input of up to 6.5 kW, and convert it to up to 11.5 kW of AC output on-grid, and 5 kW off-grid. It has two maximum power point trackers (MPPTs), with a working voltage range of 125-425V per MPPT.

