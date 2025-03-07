GUVNL allocates 250 MW solar at INR 2.60/kWh

From pv magazine India

India's GUVNL has awarded 250 MW of grid-connected solar capacity to three bidders at a price of INR 2.60 ($0.030)/kWh.

Avaada Energy and SAEL won 100 MW each. Welspun Renewable Energy secured 50 MW.

GUVNL launched the 250 MW solar tender with an option for another 250 MW in January.

The winning developers can set up projects anywhere in India, on a build-own-operate basis, to supply power to GUVNL.

GUVNL will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the developers.