France extends collective self-consumption to 5 MW

From pv magazine France

The French government has amended the legal framework surrounding extended collective self-consumption.

Initially defined by an order passed on 21 November 2019, the rules were amended by order of 21 February 2025, published in the Official Journal on 5 March. It is excellent news for operators just one month after the exemption from excise duty granted to projects of up to 1 MW.

The maximum power threshold for extended CCA operations is thus raised from 3 MW to 5 MW in mainland France. The aim of this change is to make the geographical proximity criterion more flexible and to facilitate the development of projects that enable consumers to share their solar output on a larger scale.

The output of photovoltaic production facilities may even be doubled, up to 10 MW by way of exemption and subject to certain cumulative conditions. To qualify for this derogation, one of the participants must be a local authority or a public inter-municipal cooperation body (EPCI) with its own tax status, and the other participants in the operation must be public or private bodies carrying out a public service remit.

The final criterion to be met is that the extraction and injection points must be located exclusively within the geographical area of the public inter-municipal cooperation body participating in the project or to which the municipality or municipalities participating in the project belong.