Australian researchers advance halide perovskite cell stabilization

University of Sydney researchers have suppressed ion migration at the B-site in halide perovskites, reducing energy loss and improving solar cell stability and performance reliability.

Image: University of Sydney

From pv magazine Australia

University of Sydney researchers from the schools of physics, aerospace and chemical and biomolecular engineering, in collaboration with a metal matrix composites researcher from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China, have suppressed ion migration in halide perovskites.

Their study, published in Science Advances, claims that modifying specific atoms at the B-site in halide perovskites can improve their stability. The researchers showed that strengthening atomic interactions reduces structural movement and limits ion migration.

They discovered that adding elements like alkaline-earth metals, such as calcium (Ca) or lanthanides (rare earth metals) such as europium (Eu) and Ytterbium (Yb) to the B-site was especially effective.

