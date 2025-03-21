Australian researchers advance halide perovskite cell stabilization

University of Sydney researchers from the schools of physics, aerospace and chemical and biomolecular engineering, in collaboration with a metal matrix composites researcher from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China, have suppressed ion migration in halide perovskites.
Their study, published in Science Advances, claims that modifying specific atoms at the B-site in halide perovskites can improve their stability. The researchers showed that strengthening atomic interactions reduces structural movement and limits ion migration.
They discovered that adding elements like alkaline-earth metals, such as calcium (Ca) or lanthanides (rare earth metals) such as europium (Eu) and Ytterbium (Yb) to the B-site was especially effective.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine Australia website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.