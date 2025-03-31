Austa releases all-in-one storage system for residential use

Austa has launched an all-in-one residential storage system with a three-phase inverter offering output from 5,000 W to 15,000 W and storage capacities ranging from 10 kWh to 30 kWh.

AU5-15KETH

Image: Austa

Share

From ESS News

Chinese manufacturer Austa has released a new series of high-voltage, three-phase, all-in-one storage systems for residential use.

The AU5-15KETH product line features an inverter with an output range of 5,000 W to 15,000 W and storage capacities ranging from 10 kWh to 30 kWh, depending on the model.

“The system supports over 100% single-phase loads, ideal for aging grids or high-demand scenarios,” the company said in a statement. “It has an over 10 ms UPS-level transition for seamless backup power for sensitive devices during outages. It is also rated for less than 2% harmonic distortion, complying with IEEE 519 standards, which protects appliances and avoids grid penalty risks.”

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

TCL launches TCL SunPower Global unit
31 March 2025 The Chinese group announced the new TCL SunPower Global unit will operate mostly in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, selling SunPower-branded solar...