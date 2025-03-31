Austa releases all-in-one storage system for residential use

From ESS News
Chinese manufacturer Austa has released a new series of high-voltage, three-phase, all-in-one storage systems for residential use.
The AU5-15KETH product line features an inverter with an output range of 5,000 W to 15,000 W and storage capacities ranging from 10 kWh to 30 kWh, depending on the model.
“The system supports over 100% single-phase loads, ideal for aging grids or high-demand scenarios,” the company said in a statement. “It has an over 10 ms UPS-level transition for seamless backup power for sensitive devices during outages. It is also rated for less than 2% harmonic distortion, complying with IEEE 519 standards, which protects appliances and avoids grid penalty risks.”
