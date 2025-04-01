UK introduces heat pump sales targets enforced by fines

UK boiler manufacturers must ensure at least 6% of their sales are from heat pumps or face financial penalties under a new government scheme launched April 1, 2025. The Clean Heat Market Mechanism (CHMM) places new obligations on affected companies, with civil penalties and potential criminal prosecution for failure to comply.

Originally scheduled to launch on April 1, 2024, CHMM implementation was delayed following lobbying from the boiler industry, with some manufacturers calling the new policy a “boiler tax”. The fines issued for failure to comply have also been reduced, from GBP 3,000 ($3,800) to GBP 500 for each gas boiler sold above the target.

In a statement, Jess Ralston, analyst at the Energy Climate Intelligence Unit said that the CHMM will see manufacturers “compete to sell more electric heat pumps to replace boilers, bringing the price down.” The think tank analyst added that the UK government could have launched the CHMM in 2024, “but the gas boiler manufacturers lobbied hard for a delay.”

“A great deal of fuss was made over sales targets that history now shows the industry would have hit anyway,” she said. “Some manufacturers added a self-imposed ‘boiler tax’, charging consumers an additional [GBP] 110 to the price of a boiler last year which the companies themselves, not the government, received. The question for the industry is have all of the manufacturers guaranteed that all buyers have now had the made-up boiler tax repaid?”

The scheme places obligations on companies manufacturing 20,000 gas boilers or more, or 1,000 oil boilers or more. It applies to businesses that manufacture or outsource the manufacturing of fossil fuel boilers or heat pumps, while also owning the right to use the brand name, trademark or other distinctive mark used to market fossil fuel boilers or heat pumps in the United Kingdom. The companies must ensure heat pumps sales are at least 6% of boiler sales and report installations to MCS, the CHMM's approved certification scheme.

Businesses close to but below the scheme’s minimum volume threshold also have obligations. They must register with the Clean Heat Market Mechanism and have reporting obligations, but they do not have heat pump sales targets. Companies and groups of companies manufacturing between 15,000 and 19,999 gas boilers or between 750 and 999 oil boilers are viewed as “near-threshold suppliers” under CHMM rules.

The CHMM is expected to run for a four-year period with the UK government setting heat pump sales targets for each scheme year, through to March 31, 2029. From Oct. 1, 2025, a credit transfer window will open for scheme participants and credit holders. Manufacturers can earn and trade credits acquired from heat pump sales in order to hit targets.

The CHMM is the latest policy implemented by the UK government in a bid to hit ambitious heat pump installation targets. It also offers a GBP 7,500 grant to consumers installing a heat pump. The government wants to see heat pump installations hit 600,000 per year by 2028, up from the 58,000 installations recorded in 2024 by certification body MCS.