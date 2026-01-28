Cyprus installs 122 MW of solar capacity in 2025

Self-consumption projects drove most of the solar installations added in Cyprus last year, a trend that industry participants expect to continue into 2026. The pace of new capacity additions surprised market observers, given the country’s record levels of renewable energy curtailment.

Official data on renewable energy installations for last year have not yet been published. However, CyprusGrid, an energy analytics platform focused on Cyprus’ electricity sector, estimates that the country installed about 122 MW of new solar capacity in 2025.

“CyprusGrid used a combination of past data published by the country’s electricity grid operators as well as our own analysis, finding that last year Cyprus added 134 MW of new green power capacity,” said Andreas Procopiou, founder of CyprusGrid. Of this total, 122 MW came from PV systems and 12 MW from wind power, he added.

Procopiou also told pv magazine that Cyprus ended 2025 with cumulative installed renewable energy capacity of about 1,139 MW, up from 1,004 MW at the end of 2024.

Solar remains by far the most widespread renewable energy technology in Cyprus, with around 957 MW of installed capacity by the end of 2025, he said.

The continued addition of new solar capacity comes despite Cyprus curtailing a record 47% of solar power generation last year.

Fanos Karantonis, chairman of Cyprus Association of Renewable Energy Enterprises, said about 80% of last year’s solar installations came from self-consumption projects, whose output is curtailed less frequently than generation from utility-scale plants. He added that self-consumption systems benefit from significantly higher tariffs than the power purchase agreement tariffs offered to utility-scale projects.

This dynamic explains why self-consumption systems are currently driving Cyprus’ solar market, a trend Karantonis said will continue into the new year.

Cyprus ended its net metering and net billing schemes on Dec. 31 and replaced them with a new, market-based self-consumption model that took effect in January 2026. As a result, about 12,000 new applications for net metering systems were filed in December 2025 alone, Karantonis said. The Cypriot market will now be driven by self-consumption systems and a more active role for prosumers, he added.