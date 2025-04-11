India installs 24 GW of solar in fiscal 2025

From pv magazine India



India added 23,823 MW of solar capacity in fiscal 2025, marking a 58.5% increase from the previous year. Utility-scale projects, strong rooftop growth under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, and a tripling of off-grid installations drove national deployment, said JMK Research.

Annual installations included 16.9 GW from utility-scale solar projects, a 47% rise from fiscal 2024. JMK Research attributed the growth to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s (MNRE) 2023 mandate for 50 GW of tender issuance, along with momentum in the green open access market driven by corporate decarbonization and falling module prices in the second half of fiscal 2024.

The rooftop solar segment saw 5,148 MW of new capacity, a 72% increase year over year. “This growth was primarily driven by the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, which facilitated significant capacity additions in the residential sector,” said JMK Research.

Off-grid and distributed solar installations reached 1,785 MW, nearly triple the previous year’s additions.

Rajasthan (6,431 MW), Gujarat (3,268 MW), and Maharashtra (2,146 MW) led solar installations in fiscal 2025.

Gujarat installed the most rooftop solar capacity with 1,649 MW, followed by Maharashtra (1,227 MW) and Kerala (515 MW).

According to MNRE data, India’s total installed renewable energy capacity reached 220 GW in fiscal 2025. Solar accounted for 48% of the total, followed by wind (23%), large hydro (22%), bio power (5%), and small hydro (2%).