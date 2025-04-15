EcoFlow launches balcony PV system, batteries with AI features

US-based EcoFlow has unveiled its Stream series, a second-generation balcony solar solution that replaces the company's previous PowerStream line with an enhanced battery integration promoting distributed batteries within a house and networking capabilities.

The new battery-centric approach offers significant technical improvements including AI-powered coordination between multiple units and compatibility with third-party equipment. In short, a battery or multiple batteries could be AC connected in the kitchen or living room of an apartment, while syncing with the rest of the balcony solar power plant.

Four systems are on offer. One is designed to integrate with an existing inverter, the Stream AC Pro. The other three, the Stream Ultra X, Stream Ultra, and Stream Pro, each include a Stream microinverter, smart plug, smart meter, solar modules, and battery.

Battery models and key differentiators

Three models share the same 1.92 kWh capacity, though each Stream system and battery serve different needs:

Stream Ultra (1.92 kWh): Features integrated microinverter with 2,800W dual-mode PV input (combining direct PV and microinverter inputs) and 4 MPPT channels at 500W each. The battery weighs 23.1 kg.

Stream Pro (1.92 kWh): Offers 2,300W PV input with 3 MPPT channels at 500W each, with the battery weighing 22.8 kg.

Stream Ultra X (3.84 kWh): Premium model with doubled capacity and 2,800W dual-mode PV input with 4 MPPT channels. (Availability coming later.)

Stream AC Pro (1.92 kWh): Dubbed a “satellite battery,” the AC Pro is designed for compatibility with existing microinverters, accepts 800W AC input from third-party equipment, and weighs 21.5 kg.

All models use LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries that Ecoflow says retain at least 70% capacity after 6,000 cycles. The system is IP65 water resistant for outdoor installation and operates in temperatures as low as -20°C using self-heating nano-film technology. EcoFlow says it offers under 30dB noise levels and a graphene channel passive cooling system.

Stream vs. PowerStream

Ecoflow’s new Stream series builds on the original PowerStream by expanding inverter compatibility, particularly with third-party microinverters, and introducing a hybrid inverter-battery system instead of separate units.

The updated Stream models also support a higher AC output – up to 2,300W in dual-mode, compared to the previous 800W – and enable direct battery-to-grid connection via standard wall outlets, with no extra wiring required.

Ecoflow’s AI-driven networking feature, which allows coordinated operation across multiple batteries, works with a smart meter. Energy travels to and from the grid, not contained within the house.

The Stream Ultra is priced at €1,099 ($1,250), or €999 until May 31, with the Pro at €999 and AC Pro at €799, all excluding VAT, which Ecoflow notes is due to “offering transparent pricing and flexibility in tax calculation.” The series will transition from pre-sale to general availability on May 15, 2025.

The product launch was in Germany but is widely available in Europe, with availability in the United Kingdom coming later.

An Ecoflow representative said the higher-capacity Ultra X model will be released “after June” but couldn’t yet provide an indication of pricing.