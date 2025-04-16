Fronius launches hybrid inverters for residential, commercial applications

Austrian inverter manufacturer Fronius has unveiled a new hybrid inverter solution for small residential and commercial applications.

“Developed for farms, small businesses as well as larger single and multi-family homes, the Fronius Verto Plus offers maximum planning freedom,” the company said in a statement. “Installations with complex roof constructions, different module orientations and inclinations or even combinations of different module types can be easily implemented.”

The new product is available in six versions with a rated AC power of 15 kW, 17.5 kW, 20 kW, 25, kW, 29.9 kW and 33.3 kW, respectively, with all systems measuring 865 mm x 574 mm x 279 mm, weighing 43 kg and having a peak output power of 30 kW.

The IP-66-rated inverters feature a DC voltage range of 150-1,000 V and a usable maximum power point tracking (MPPT) voltage range of 150-807 V. Its nominal input voltage is 600 V and feed-in start-up input voltage is 150 V.

The new inverters have 3 maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs and two DC connections per MPPT.

The systems are also able to operate in temperatures from -25 C to 60 C and include regulated air cooling, as well as automatic arc detection (AFCI).

“When combined with a battery storage system, the Fronius Verto Plus provides a powerful, fully-fleched three-phase emergency power supply for the entire building,” Fronius said. “Its Enhanced Power Harvest System increases the usable output of the PV system to up to 150%. The intelligent shading management with Dynamic Peak Manager guarantees the best yields even with partial shading.”

The values of the new product's maximum efficiency and European efficiency were not revealed.

“With the Fronius Verto Plus, our customers are consciously opting for quality from Austria. In addition to a high-quality, high-performance inverter, this also includes the responsible and careful handling of data,” explains Harald Scherleitner, CSO and member of the Fronius Executive Board. “We rely on the highest security standards and store all customer and system data separately and exclusively on European servers. Enhanced security measures, an ISO27001-certified information security system and regular security audits are a matter of course at Fronius.”