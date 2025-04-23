Adani Green signs deal to supply 1.25 GW of pumped hydro storage in India

From pv magazine India

Adani Green Energy said it has secured a power purchase agreement with Uttar Pradesh Power Corp. Ltd. (UPPCL) to deliver 1,250 MW of energy storage capacity from pumped hydro storage projects. Adani Green’s subsidiary, Adani Hydro Energy Five, signed the deal with UPPCL.

UPPCL awarded Adani Green the 1.25 GW Panaura PSP pumped storage project in February. The project, located in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district, carries a minimum 40-year commitment and is scheduled for completion within six years.

Adani Green plans to add more than 5 GW of hydro pumped storage capacity by 2030. The company has already begun construction on 500 MW at the Chitravathi River in Andhra Pradesh, 1,500 MW at Tarali in Maharashtra, and 1,800 MW at Gandikota in Andhra Pradesh.