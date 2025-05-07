Poweroad launches 233 kWh battery for C&I solar

The Chinese manufacturer said that up to 10 battery cabinets can be connected in series to reach a total storage capacity of 2.33 MWh.

The FLEX 233 AIO

Image: POWEROAD

Share

Chinese storage manufacturer Poweroad has announced a new all-in-one energy storage system (ESS) for commercial and industrial applications.

The Flex 233 AIO system integrates battery packs, a battery management system (BMS), an energy management system (EMS), a power conversion system (PCS), and a fire protection system.

“Its compact design requires only 1.7 m² of space for easy installation while delivering high energy density,” the company said in a statement. “It is ideal for applications such as peak shaving, demand response, solar self-consumption, backup power, and microgrids.”

The system uses IP67-rated 233 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.

Up to 10 battery cabinets can be connected in series, for a total storage capacity of 2.33 MWh. In addition, the system can hold 1-10 PCSs, each with a rated AC input of 100 kW.

“It features advanced liquid cooling, maintaining the internal temperature difference within 3 C for a longer system lifespan,” Poweroad said. “With a wide operating temperature range from -30 C to 55 C, Flex 233 performs reliably in harsh environments.”

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

California advances bill to end net metering, break solar contracts
05 May 2025 The California State Assembly’s Utilities and Energy Committee has passed an amended bill to end net metering for homes with solar once they are sold.