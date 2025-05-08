French commune harnesses local solar power

From pv magazine France

The recently commissioned 300 kWp Rosières PV power plant, located on a former landfill in Haute-Loire in south-central France, is distinguished by an original economic model combining collective self-consumption and the sale of electricity in the area's local currency.

Approximately 10% of the production will be consumed by the local waste management company SICTOM Emblavez-Meygal and the Puy-en-Velay urban area as part of a collective self-consumption initiative — a share that could increase with the subsequent participation of other local stakeholders.

The major innovation lies in the marketing of surplus electricity, as it is purchased by the supplier Energie d'Ici (which also acts as the balancing authority) in Lien, a local currency circulating in the Haute-Loire area.

“By paying for energy in local currency, this project promotes short supply chains, both economic and energy-related,” said Lien coordinator Yann Petroff. “It's a great step towards a more resilient system that's more deeply rooted in the local communities.” It's also a unique way to think about value sharing and local economic benefits, he added.

Technically, the 736 photovoltaic panels are mounted on raw timber structures sourced from sustainably managed local forests, supplied by the company Mecowood. This solution, which requires no earthworks or concrete, allows for reversible integration on this rehabilitated site.

The project was developed by ERE43, a local collective interest cooperative (SCIC), and financed through a loan from Nef, a banking cooperative that brings together professionals and individuals.

“We designed this project with an eye toward minimizing its ecological footprint while maximizing its local benefits,” said ERE42 manager Jacques Villevieille. “The involvement of Énergie d'ici and the use of the Lien further strengthen our commitment to a solidarity-based energy model.”

The solar power plant will be inaugurated on May 24.