The Hydrogen Stream: Sungrow starts world’s largest dual-tech green H2 plant

Sungrow Hydrogen has started production at China's first green hydrogen project deploying a 200 Nm³/h PEM electrolyzer and 1,000 Nm³/h alkaline electrolyzers, saying it is the world's biggest project of this type. “The dual-tech combines alkaline electrolyzers' low cost with PEM electrolyzers' fast response, boosting efficiency and cutting energy consumption,” said the Chinese company. It noted that the site in Daye, Hubei province, uses AI technologies to optimize renewable power matching and real-time safety control. Sungrow Hydrogen also said that the project enables “the innovative underground hydrogen storage model that transforms abandoned mines into green hydrogen storage facility.”
HNO International has announced a strategic partnership with China’s Zhuhai Topower New Energy to pilot the deployment of its Scalable Hydrogen Energy Platform (Shep) in China. The collaboration aims to use HNO’s Shep technology to support the rollout of hundreds of low-cost modular hydrogen production and refueling sites in the province, said US-based HNO International.
The UK government has signed a statutory instrument allowing hydrogen-fueled construction and agricultural machinery to operate on public roads. Other hydrogen-powered vehicles, including cars, buses and trucks, were already permitted by law to use UK highways.
Elcogen has signed a non-exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with privately owned Swiss company Casale to collaborate on green ammonia and other Power-to-X (P2X) projects. “Under this MoU, the two companies will explore commercial projects of mutual interest, with a view to integrating Elcogen's solid oxide electrolysis stack and stack module technology into Casale's plants, and potentially other P2X applications globally,” said Estonia-based Elcogen, adding that solid oxide technology is on track to reach cost parity with PEM and alkaline systems.
