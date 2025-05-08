TCL SunPower launches back contact solar modules

Chinese solar module manufacturer TCL SunPower, a unit of Chinese industrial conglomerate TCL Technology Group Corp, has launched this week its new SunPower M Class solar module series based on TOPCon and back contact technology.

“With industry-leading energy density, the M Class panels are expected to reach 25% efficiency for residential applications and 24.4% for commercial applications, bringing back contact solar to new heights,” the company said in a statement. “These panels are engineered to withstand harsh environmental conditions, ensuring reliable energy production for more than 40 years. Backed by TCL's scalable, low-cost manufacturing model, M Class makes renowned SunPower back contact innovation accessible to more customers than ever before.”

The series consists of the SPR-BD72-GC panel, available between 635 W and 650 W and with a power efficiency between 23.5% and 24.4%. The framed glass-glass panels are targeted to commercial applications and boast TCL SunPower's back contact technology and bifacial energy generation. Measuring 1134 mm x 2382 mm x 30 mm and weighing 32.3 kg, the panels come with a product and power coverage between 15 and 30 years.

The SPR-BE54-WC panel, available between 470 W and 500 W with efficiencies from 23.5% to 25%, is also part of the series. Aimed at residential applications, they feature a white backsheet and black frame with shingled back contact technology and have been designed to be resistant to micro-crack, soiling, heat, wind and hail. Measuring 1134 mm x 1762 mm x 30 mm, the panels weigh 20.6 kg and come with a product, power and service coverage of 40 years.

The SPR-BE54-DC panel rounds out the new series. It is available between 460 W and 490 W with efficiencies between 23% and 24.5%. Also aimed at residential installations, the panel features the same shingled back contact technology as the BE54-WC, but with a framed glass-glass design. It has the same measurements as the BE54-WC, but weights 24.2 kg. Also designed to show resistance to the same range of conditions, it too comes with a 40 year product, power and service coverage.

Each of the three panel series promises a minimum warranted output of 99% in the first year and a maximum annual degradation of 0.25%.

Vincent Maurice, Vice President of Sales at TCL SunPower Global, explained that the portfolio has been engineered to meet customer demands including maximising energy density for increased system output, options for cost-sensitive markets, elegant system aesthetics that enhance curb appeal and long-term reliability.

The panel series was introduced to the market at this year's Intersolar.