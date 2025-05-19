Premier Energies, Sino-American Silicon plan 2 GW solar wafer plant in India

Indian integrated solar cell and module manufacturer Premier Energies Limited has entered into a joint venture agreement with Taiwan’s Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (SAS) for a 2 GW solar wafer manufacturing plant.
According to a statement released by the companies, the manufacturing plant, to be built in India, will slice polysilicon ingots into silicon wafers for use in the production of photovoltaic cells and modules.
Premier Energies has a 74% stake in the agreement, with SAS accounting for the other 26%.
Chiranjeev Saluja, Premier Energies Managing Director, said the agreement marks the start of the company’s backward integration into solar wafers. “The joint venture will play a pivotal role in strengthening the Make-in-India policy initiative of the Indian government,” Saluja added.
Premier Energies claims to have a current manufacturing capacity of 11.1 GW, including 5.8 GW under construction. In November, it announced a plat to set up an aluminum frame factory and earlier this year, suspended its plans to build a factory in the US.
SAS says its subsidiary company, GlobalWafers Co. Ltd., is the world’s third-largest manufacturer of semiconductor silicon wafers, with expertise in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon wafers.
Doris Hsu, Chairperson and CEO of SAP and GlobalWafers, commented that the agreement is an important step for the companies’ future development in India.
