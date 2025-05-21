Mozambique opens solar-storage minigrid tender

Mozambique’s Energy Regulatory Authority (ARENE) is running a tender for the development of minigrids comprising of solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

ARENE plans to select two to four minigrid developers to finance, design, construct, own, operate, maintain and transfer four lots of hybrid minigrids with a total capacity of 3 MW. Each lot will feature various minigrids with planned installed capacities between 25 kW and 100 kW, alongside associated BESS infrastructure.

The invitation to tender states that registered users can obtain a complete set of pre-qualification documents from ARENE’s website. The German government, through KfW Development Bank, will provide funding for the work.

Mozambique's cumulative solar capacity stood at 107 MW at the end of 2024, up from 103 MW at the end of the year prior, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).