Cyprus switches on first significant battery system

From ESS News
Cyprus has taken a step toward modernizing its energy infrastructure with the commissioning of a 3.3 MWh BESS as part of the Apollon PV Park. Operated by the University of Cyprus, this is the country’s largest battery project to date and the first of its kind at this scale.
The BESS is integrated with a 5 MWp solar installation that was commissioned around six months ago. Together, the solar and storage components are designed to support grid stability, reduce curtailment, and help manage peak demand.
Images from the site show a containerized storage solution using modular lithium-ion battery racks. The configuration and visible branding seen from photos posted on social media suggest that Sungrow supplied the BESS system.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.