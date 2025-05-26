Cyprus switches on first significant battery system

From ESS News

Cyprus has taken a step toward modernizing its energy infrastructure with the commissioning of a 3.3 MWh BESS as part of the Apollon PV Park. Operated by the University of Cyprus, this is the country’s largest battery project to date and the first of its kind at this scale.

The BESS is integrated with a 5 MWp solar installation that was commissioned around six months ago. Together, the solar and storage components are designed to support grid stability, reduce curtailment, and help manage peak demand.

Images from the site show a containerized storage solution using modular lithium-ion battery racks. The configuration and visible branding seen from photos posted on social media suggest that Sungrow supplied the BESS system.

