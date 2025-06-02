Search4solar launches sale of secondhand solar modules

Search4Solar, a Rotterdam-based platform for trading solar panels, inverters and batteries, said it has launched a large-scale secondhand module program.

With more than 100,000 used panels in stock, the company is urging project developers, installers and governments worldwide to repurpose second-life products.

The initiative is gaining traction across Europe, with the first 10,000 modules arriving in Rotterdam this month for inspection and immediate sale, the company said.

The 220 W to 245 W panels, sourced from solar parks in Germany, are set for reuse in rooftop systems, standalone projects, and emerging market installations.

“The modules are immediately available at very competitive prices, with new shipments every month,” Bart Wansink, the founder of Search4solar, told pv magazine.

Search4solar's circular model includes logistics and decommissioning of solar parks across Europe, testing in its own and external laboratories, storage in Rotterdam for easy access to Central Europe, and worldwide distribution by truck or container.

“Our long-term goal is to become the world's most reliable source of verified secondhand solar panels,” said Wansink. “By reusing panels, we not only prevent waste, but we actively accelerate the global energy transition, especially in the places that need it most.”