Search4solar launches sale of secondhand solar modules

Search4Solar, a Rotterdam-based platform for trading solar panels, inverters and batteries, said it has launched a large-scale secondhand module program.
With more than 100,000 used panels in stock, the company is urging project developers, installers and governments worldwide to repurpose second-life products.
The initiative is gaining traction across Europe, with the first 10,000 modules arriving in Rotterdam this month for inspection and immediate sale, the company said.
The 220 W to 245 W panels, sourced from solar parks in Germany, are set for reuse in rooftop systems, standalone projects, and emerging market installations.
“The modules are immediately available at very competitive prices, with new shipments every month,” Bart Wansink, the founder of Search4solar, told pv magazine.
Search4solar's circular model includes logistics and decommissioning of solar parks across Europe, testing in its own and external laboratories, storage in Rotterdam for easy access to Central Europe, and worldwide distribution by truck or container.
“Our long-term goal is to become the world's most reliable source of verified secondhand solar panels,” said Wansink. “By reusing panels, we not only prevent waste, but we actively accelerate the global energy transition, especially in the places that need it most.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.