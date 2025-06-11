Avalon ST acquires PASAN to expand solar testing operations

Swiss LED-based solar simulation and PV metrology company Avalon ST has acquired PASAN, it said in a statement. Avalon ST did not disclose the price paid for the xenon-based solar simulator firm. The companies will integrate operations and staff in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, and Shanghai, China.

“This acquisition brings together PASAN's proven expertise in xenon-based technology and Avalon ST's innovative advancements in LED technology, forming the industry's most comprehensive solution for solar panel and cell measurement,” the statement said. “The integration of these complementary strengths will accelerate innovation, enhance product offerings, and expand the combined companies' global footprint.”

The acquisition was finalized at the beginning of 2025. PASAN was founded in 1983, while Avalon ST was established in 2018. Avalon ST was founded by Damien Etienne and Gavin Dong, both former PASAN employees.

“Bringing together the PASAN and Avalon ST family is profoundly meaningful,” said Etienne, who is also the CTO of Avalon ST. “It's not just a strategic step forward; it's a full-circle journey for many of us. I started at PASAN as a student back in 2007, and to return now is an extraordinary journey.”