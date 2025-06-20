Pexapark reports significant slowdown in European PPAs in May

European developers signed 12 PPAs totaling 232 MW in May, according to the latest report from Swiss renewables research firm Pexapark. The result is a marked slowdown compared to April, representing a 81% decrease in volumes month on month and a 45% drop in deal count.
Pexapark said that May’s 232 MW in European PPAs marked the lowest monthly volume since 2020, with deal count falling to levels last seen in 2022. Solar dominated activity, accounting for 174 MW across nine deals.
The largest PPA in May was signed between EDF Renewables and Network Rail, the owner of most of Great Britain’s railway network. The deal covers 64 GWh per year in offtake, equivalent to an estimated 65 MW, and will supply around 15% of the electricity consumed by Network Rail’s offices, depots and stations.
Pexapark said that average tracked PPA prices rose 1.2% month on month to €49.40 ($56.94)/MWh, following two consecutive months of price corrections.
Poland recorded the highest price increase at 4.6%, followed by Great Britain (3.5%) and the Nordics (3%). Prices also rose in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain. France was the only market tracked where PPA prices declined, falling 1.3% month on month.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.