Fraunhofer activates Europe’s biggest vanadium flow battery

Fraunhofer Institute for Chemical Technology (ICT) has commissioned Europe’s largest vanadium redox flow battery, a 2 MW/20 MWh pilot facility in Germany.

Image: Fraunhofer ICT

Share

From ESS News

Fraunhofer ICT has started operating Europe’s largest vanadium redox flow battery. The battery has a power output of 2 MW and a capacity of 20 MWh.

The pilot facility, installed as part of the RedoxWind project at Fraunhofer ICT facilities in Pfinztal, Germany, is connected to the direct-current intermediate circuit of a 2 MW wind turbine.

Fraunhofer ICT said a test has shown how renewable energy can feed the grid in a targeted, predictable manner, regardless of weather conditions.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Ikea begins offering balcony solar kits
25 June 2025 Swedish furniture retailer Ikea is selling plug-in solar kits in Germany, with storage-inclusive systems starting at €1,229 ($1,425) and reaching €2,8...