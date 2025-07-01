Fraunhofer activates Europe’s biggest vanadium flow battery

From ESS News

Fraunhofer ICT has started operating Europe’s largest vanadium redox flow battery. The battery has a power output of 2 MW and a capacity of 20 MWh.

The pilot facility, installed as part of the RedoxWind project at Fraunhofer ICT facilities in Pfinztal, Germany, is connected to the direct-current intermediate circuit of a 2 MW wind turbine.

Fraunhofer ICT said a test has shown how renewable energy can feed the grid in a targeted, predictable manner, regardless of weather conditions.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.