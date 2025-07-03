Brazilian energy storage regulation due this year, says regulator

Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica (ANEEL), Brazil’s electricity regulator, will publish initial energy storage regulations in the second half of 2025, with two additional consultation phases set to conclude by 2028, according to rapporteur Daniel Danna.

ANEEL Director Daniel Danna has told Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies that the regulator will publish initial energy storage rules in the second half of 2025.

The initial standards will address grid access, network use, and storage remuneration, including revenue stacking.

“The cycle we are in now involved the production of a regulatory-impact analysis and the proposed normative resolution that we will now approve, still in the second half of the year,” said Danna. He added the rules would also address “future situations such as [grid] capacity auctions and isolated-system auctions.”

