Spain’s CIUDEN tests 5.8 MWh sodium‑sulfur battery with solar and hydrogen

Spanish company CYMI (Control y Montajes Industriales, of the COBRA IS group) has completed operational testing of the sodium-sulfur (NaS) energy storage facility which is part of Integra2H2, an energy storage and green hydrogen production project of the City of Energy Foundation (CIUDEN).

The NaS battery system operates at CIUDEN’s Technology Development Center in Cubillos del Sil, at a temperature of 305 C.

The maximum nominal charge and discharge power of the batteries is 1 MW/750 kW, and the minimum nominal stored energy is 5.8 MWh.

