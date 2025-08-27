African PV imports from China up 60% in one year, says Ember

Algeria imported 1.2 GW of solar from China in year to June 2025 according to Ember, a 33-fold increase on the previous year.

The number of solar modules shipped from China to Africa increased by 60% in the 12 months to June 2025, according to new analysis from Ember. The think tank recorded 15 GW of Chinese PV imports for the period, up from 9.3 GW the previous year.

South Africa remained the biggest solar importer in Africa with 3.8 GW of solar panels from China, with Nigeria second (1.7 GW) and Algeria rising to third (1.2 GW). Algeria’s record 1.2 GW of imports in the 12 months to June 2025 represented a 33-fold increase on the previous year, according to Ember analysis.

Growth in solar imports from China was spread across Africa, with 20 countries setting new annual records. A total of 25 African countries imported more than 100 MW, up from 15 countries in the previous 12-month period. Chinese panels imports in markets outside of South Africa have nearly tripled over the last two years, up from 3.7 GW to 11.2 GW, Ember found.

Ember’s analysis rules out a single event as the growth driver, despite a record month in December 2024 that raised questions among some analysts. When monthly imports set a new record at the end of 2024, there were suggestions growth may have been driven by manufacturers meeting year-end sales targets. However, data now indicate a “broader, structural trend” according to Ember.

The think tank noted that while the import surge is not on the scale of booming markets such as Pakistan, it does represent a “pivotal moment” for solar on the continent.

Quoted in the report, Ember Chief Analyst Dave Jones described a “take-off” for solar in Africa. “This report is a call to action, urging stronger research, analysis and reporting on solar’s rise – to ensure the world’s cheapest electricity source fulfills its vast potential to transform the African continent,” said Jones.

Ember also noted that solar imports could significantly increase power generation in many African countries. Sierra Leone imported solar capacity equivalent to 61% of reported electricity generation in 2023, while Chad imported capacity equivalent to 49% of its 2023 generation fleet. Ember found solar imports for the 12 months to June 2025 exceeded 10% of reported 2023 generation in five other countries: Liberia (25%), Somalia (15%), Eritrea (15%), Togo (11%), and Benin (10%).

Imports from China may account for the bulk of solar sold in Africa, but the report also highlights growth in PV manufacturing capacity across the continent. Italy’s Ecoprogetti recently doubled manufacturing capacity at its Morocco production line to 1 GW, and Ember reported similar manufacturing capacity for South Africa, while noting much smaller lines operating in countries such as Egypt and Nigeria.

Ember’s “The first evidence of a take-off in solar in Africa“ report is based on data from its monthly solar exports dashboard, which provides capacity figures for cell, panel and wafer exports. Data for the monthly briefing is sourced from Chinese customs data, government data and InfoLink Consulting. The full report is available from Ember.