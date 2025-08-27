Guyana commissions 0.6 MW solar farm on island

Guyana has commissioned a 0.6 MW grid-forming solar farm in Leguan, an island in the delta of the Essequibo River on the country’s northern coast.

The installation, valued at GYD 292.1 million ($1.4 million), also features a 1.2 MWh battery energy storage system. The project was implemented by the state-owned Guyana Energy Agency in partnership with Digiflic Controls India Private Ltd.

The facility allows Leguan to operate on solar power and battery storage for approximately 10 hours daily, according to a statement published by the government, significantly reducing the island’s reliance on diesel generators. The system also holds potential to provide uninterrupted power around the clock at times of sufficient sunlight, the statement adds.

Mark Phillips, Guyana’s prime minister, said that the solar farm means Leguan now has 24/7 access to electricity, with residents benefiting from their energy needs being met at a reduced cost.

He added that Leguan is the second of Guyana’s islands to achieve energy security, following the neighbouring Wakenaam island, which was equipped with a solar-plus-storage system in late 2023.

According to figures from the Guyanan government, the Leguan project is the country’s third grid-forming solar plant. The first, with a capacity of 0.65 MW, was commissioned in the town of Mahdia in central Guyana last year. It was followed by a 0.75 MW farm commissioned in July.

Guyana has also invested in off-grid and residential solar systems in recent months. The government approved a GYD 885 million investment to retrofit solar systems across 21 Ameridian villages in May, then introduced a net belling scheme for rooftop solar in June.

In July, the government revealed its Solar Photovoltaic Home Energy Systems project had deployed 4.8 MW of solar to date. Guyana’s cumulative solar capacity reached 17 MW by the end of 2024, according to statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).