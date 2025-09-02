Germany battery storage grid-connection requests exceed 500 GW

From ESS News

When pv magazine in February estimated Germany’s electricity transmission system operators (TSOs) – and three of its distribution system operators (DSOs) – were fielding more than 340 GW of grid connection requests from large scale BESS, there was talk of a “battery tsunami.”

The Regelleistung (Control Power) -Online platform now estimates the total figure at 470.5 GW across the four TSOs and only three out of the nation’s 800 DSOs – Edis, Westnetz, and Mitnetz. This means that the total number at this point is far exceeding 500 GW.

