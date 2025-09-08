Magtel wins €500 million Spain tender for 289 MW pumped hydro with solar

From ESS News
The Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge’s Institute for a Just Transition has provisionally awarded the Lanchaz, 220 kV “Just Transition Hub” tender to the Ballesta Reversible Hydroelectric Plant promoted by Córdoba-based company Magtel.
The €500 million, 289 MW/2,554 MWh Ballesta pumped hydro project will be colocated with solar arrays with a total generation capacity of 229 MW.
The tender award ensures grid connection capacity for a project planned at a disused mining cut in the Córdoban municipality of Espiel.
