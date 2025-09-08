Magtel wins €500 million Spain tender for 289 MW pumped hydro with solar

Magtel has secured a tender for a €500 million ($586 million) 289 MW/2,554 MWh pumped hydro project in Spain that will be colocated with 229 MW of solar.

Image: Iberdrola

Share

From ESS News

The Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge’s Institute for a Just Transition has provisionally awarded the Lanchaz, 220 kV “Just Transition Hub” tender to the Ballesta Reversible Hydroelectric Plant promoted by Córdoba-based company Magtel.

The €500 million, 289 MW/2,554 MWh Ballesta pumped hydro project will be colocated with solar arrays with a total generation capacity of 229 MW.

The tender award ensures grid connection capacity for a project planned at a disused mining cut in the Córdoban municipality of Espiel.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

JinkoSolar launches 670 W TOPCon solar module with 24.8% efficiency
05 September 2025 The Tiger Neo 3.0 panel features an 85% bifacility factor that translates into 553-570 W of rear side power output, according to the Chinese manufactu...