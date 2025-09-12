NEDO outlines R&D concepts to expand solar adoption in Japan

NEDO, Japan’s state-run energy and industrial technology development agency, has selected 24 themes under its new “Technology Development Project for Expanding Solar Power Adoption,” including 20 for research and development and four for survey studies.

The initiative is based on NEDO’s Solar Power Development Strategy 2025, which targets technical and social challenges following large-scale deployment. It will focus on next-generation solar cells, site-specific solar systems, the long-term stability of solar generation, and recycling technologies for PV modules.

Japan’s 7th Strategic Energy Plan, approved in February, sets a goal for renewables to provide 40% to 50% of the power mix in fiscal 2040, with solar contributing 23% to 29%. NEDO’s strategy responds by setting five areas of focus: new cell technologies, expanded system adoption, diversification of applications, stable generation, and resource recycling.

The 24 themes cover multiple fronts. Three address solar cells beyond crystalline silicon, combining perovskite with silicon or compound devices for higher efficiency and durability. Five focus on solar systems suited to varied sites, including low-cost, lightweight, and flame-resistant modules, as well as installation and maintenance methods. Two projects will develop guidelines for reliable deployment and high-precision irradiance forecasting. Two more target recycling systems for perovskite modules.

Eight themes aim to advance evaluation technologies and explore solar technologies beyond the current “next-generation” category. Four survey studies will track trends in solar technology, industry, and markets; international cooperation programs; recycling practices; and standardization of perovskite cells.

The project runs from fiscal 2025 through 2029. NEDO said it aims to build sustainable solar systems to support Japan’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

In March 2025, NEDO launched its solar strategy to scale PV through new cell tech, diverse systems, stability, and recycling. And in April, it opened fiscal 2025 funding for R&D on high-efficiency solar cells, site-specific systems, recycling, and long-term stability.