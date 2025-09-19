Making BESS warranties work: Contracts vs. reality

Striking a careful balance between technical limitations, market ambitions, and contractual realism in operating battery energy storage systems (BESS) is no easy task. Rigid battery warranties can often be a make-or-break factor in BESS asset management. As a result, many industry players now argue that adopting a more flexible approach to warranties could unlock greater value from these inherently flexible assets.

Current BESS warranty structures often limit operational flexibility, restricting how assets can be used – even when technically capable of more.

Unlike commercial warranties, which are short-term and typically cover component defects at the beginning of an asset’s life, performance warranties span up to 25 years and guarantee specific operational standards over time. However, these long-term conditions can significantly constrain the ability to fully monetize BESS assets. As a result, performance warranties are becoming one of the most critical – and contentious – topics in BESS asset management today.

This very issue was the focus of an in-depth discussion at the ‘Get Enspired! 2025’ conference, held in Berlin last week.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

