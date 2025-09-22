Xpanner launches robotic automation kit to retrofit solar pile drivers

U.S. startup Xpanner has launched a robotic automation kit to retrofit solar pile drivers made by heavy machinery manufacturers.

The Xpanner X1 Kit is designed to be compatible with multiple equipment manufacturers. It was recently provided to modify pile drivers made by U.S.-based heavy machinery manufacturer Vermeer Corporation, a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

The kit contains the necessary hardware and advanced software to enable integration with the Vermeer PD10 control system, which in turn enables control of the tracks, mast, and hammer. It includes Xpanner’s proprietary components, such as its Mango Controller to precisely control hydraulic, electric, and mechanical sub-systems, and its M2 environmental processing unit.

Other components include an Akki global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver, two Septentrio GNSS antennas, a 450 MHz radio antenna, 3 inertial measurement (IMU) sensors, a Panasonic tablet, a Vermeer interface cable, as well as the required cables and brackets.

The retrofit of customers' pile driving equipment is provided by Xpanner field technicians and can be completed on-site at the customer's location to minimize downtime. It is available in the United States, and strategic international expansion into other markets, such as Australia, is planned.

The X1 Kit is designed to boost project team productivity, reduce costs, and increase efficiency. It does that by accelerating the project timeline, removing repetitive tasks, such as the need to survey every pile location, and enhancing quality, according to the company. It supports automated hammering and height control and “sub-inch pile placement accuracy” to reduce rework efforts while keeping structural integrity for the entire solar array.

As for safety, several additional features are provided to enhance control besides compliance with relevant industry safety standards. It also provides as-built data in real time to project managers for improved reporting and decision-making, according to the company.

Looking ahead, Xpanner has plans to release an X1 Kit for solar panel lifting excavators in the fourth quarter.

The company was founded in South Korea in 2020, establishing a U.S. business in California in 2023.