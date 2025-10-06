Mitsubishi debuts 640 kW heat pump providing hot water up to 90 C

Tokyo-based Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems) has launched onto the Japanese market a centrifugal heat pump capable of supplying hot water at temperatures up to 90 C.

The ETI-W heat pump, with a maximum capacity of 640 kW, uses heat from factory production processes as a heat source to supply the hot water.

The system is equipped with centrifugal compressors that are developed from the company’s centrifugal chillers. It also hosts an inverter start panel within its main unit and a shell-and-tube heat exchanger, similarly to the company’s range of ETI-7 chillers.

The heat pump achieves a coefficient of performance (COP) of 4.01 when delivering hot water up to its maximum temperature. It operates using non-fluorocarbon refrigerant HFO-1233zd(E) with a global warming potential of 1, which MHI Thermal Systems says helps to achieve both high efficiency and environmental performance.

The ETI-W is targeted towards a wide range of applications, including processes in electronics, automotive, food, chemical, and pharmaceutical factories, as well as heating and hot water supply in commercial facilities and accommodations.

“With the launch of this product, our lineup of industrial and commercial heat pump utilities, which includes heat recovery heat pumps and commercial heat pumps, will be further expanded across a wide range of hot water supply coverages and capacities, contributing to energy savings for our customers,” a statement from the company adds.

In July, MHI Thermal Systems announced it had begun testing aquifer thermal energy storage, a form of underground thermal energy storage technology capable of storing intermittent wind and solar power for seasonal thermal storage.