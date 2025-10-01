Sunwoda Energy unveils 40 kWh storage system for homes, businesses

Chinese manufacturer Sunwoda Energy introduced a modular all-in-one energy storage system with up to 40 kWh capacity and 30 kW output for residential and small commercial use.

SunESS Power

Image: Sunwoda Energy

From ESS News

Chinese energy solutions company Sunwoda Energy has introduced a modular all-in-one energy storage system (ESS) for homes and small businesses, the company said in a statement. The SunESS Power combines hybrid inverters and lithium-iron-phosphate (LiFePO₄) batteries in multiple configurations.

“At its core, SunESS Power integrates a module-level intelligent energy optimizer that boosts voltage from 51 V to 350–450 V, enabling flexible stacking and parallel operation,” the company said. “This feature allows mixing of new and old battery modules with different states of charge and health without calibration, improving lifetime throughput by more than 25%. Each module operates independently, with faulty modules automatically isolated to ensure uninterrupted performance.”

